Is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie available to stream?

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming ‘Eras Tour’ movie coming to theaters this October, but will it also be available on streaming platforms?

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift kicked off her ‘Eras Tour’ in March. Though the tour ends in November, it has already amassed $2.2 billion in sales from North America alone.

Swift’s song streams have also reached great heights, as her catalog has had an 80% increase in streams since she began touring the globe.

With such great success, the ‘Blank Space’ artist has made the decision to release a movie about her ‘Eras Tour,’ which will be coming to theaters this October. Though the film itself will be released to theaters throughout North America, the first question we want to know is, will it also be available to stream?

Instagram: taylorswift Taylor Swift announced her ‘Eras Tour’ film coming to theaters this October.

Is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie on streaming?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie isn’t available to stream, nor do we have any official details about any release on a streaming platform following its screening in cinemas. We’ll keep this space updated with any fresh information.

Taylor Swift’s music career began 17 years ago and has continued to exceptionally thrive since she released her first hit single ‘Tim McGraw’ in 2006.

She’s been on tour numerous times, highlighting albums like ‘Speak Now’ and ‘Reputation.’ However, her recent ‘Eras Tour’ has proved to be a monumental success, leading Swift to come up with yet another way to connect with her fans — a movie!

Yes, that’s right, Swift announced today on her Twitter and Instagram that she will release a movie all about her ‘Eras Tour’ on October 13th. She captioned her IG post, saying, “The ‘Eras Tour’ has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

Swift’s film will be released to AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters across North America on its prospective premiere date. Tickets are currently on sale and cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children (plus tax). The film itself will play for a duration of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

With a highly anticipated release, the ‘Eras Tour’ movie must be available to stream, right? Well, as of now, there is no information regarding where fans will be able to watch it from home. However, when, is a different story.

The ‘Eras Tour’ film is projected to be released to streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu in early 2024. This is due to its exclusive release to North American cinemas in October, as a global premiere is predicted to occur prior to the release to streaming platforms.

The wait time also ensures that Swift receives the same amount of ticket sales to her concerts instead of having fans only see the movie, as her tour will end in November.

Though Swifties won’t know until closer to the premiere of the ‘Eras Tour’ movie if it will be available for future streaming, fans can tune into TikTok live streams to watch her concerts, as she still has about three months left of touring.

To stay up to date with all things streaming in regards to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie, click here.