Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie: How to get early access tickets

`Any Swfitie knows that 13 is Taylor’s lucky number – and the reason why the concert film is being released on that date – but the Eras Tour feels can arrive a day early for some.

Hype for Swift’s Eras Tour film has already helped to break some box office records, with the movie on track to make at least $100 million in its opening weekend alone.

For fans who don’t want to wait any longer, here’s how to get early access tickets for The Eras Tour: Concert Movie.

How to get early access tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie

Tickets for early screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released at 10am today (October 12), with additional screenings scheduled for over the weekend. Advance tickets are available on the AMC Theaters website.

The singer recently announced the surprise that screenings for The Eras Tour: Concert Movie would begin on October 12 at 6pm in the US.

“Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and in Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” Swift announced on her Instagram. “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie has already surpassed $100 million in box office presales, with the film on track to have a bigger opening weekend than the likes of Avengers: Endgame.

General tickets are being priced at $19.89, with children’s tickets priced at $13.13 – referring to both Swift’s lucky number and the title of her next re-released album. As well as watching the concert movie at their local theater, fans can also catch the gig in IMAX or at a privately rented screen.

The film already ranks as the highest-grossing concert film in history ahead of 2011’s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” ($99 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

