You can hire a private cinema for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie

For fans who missed out on Taylor Swift tickets, the ultimate cinema experience is on offer to watch the Eras Tour movie in style.

Already on track to make $100 million in its opening weekend, Swift’s infamous concert is now set to offer an even more personal experience for fans.

Whether Swifties have already attended in person or missed out in the Ticketmaster wars, the hype for Eras Tour movie is even bigger than expected.

Before the film’s release on October 13, 2023, one cinema chain is showing its dedication to watching the Eras Tour movie in a brand-new way.

Fans can hire their own cinema to watch the Eras Tour movie

Cinema chain Cinemark is offering Swifties the chance to hire their own cinema screen to watch the Eras Tour movie.

The events are being touted as Private Swiftie Parties, which can be put on for up to 40 guests for the cool price of $800. Regular Eras Tour movie tickets are currently selling for just under $20 for a standard adult.

Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing said in a statement: “We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium.

“We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties. Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”

Unlike previous concert films such as Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never in 2011 or the upcoming remaster of Talking Heads’ 1984 show Stop Making Sense, the Eras Tour movie has been cited as becoming as big as Avengers: Endgame at its time of release, with Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO agreeing that Swift being SAG-AFTRA approved is a “massive, unexpected rescue” for the box office.

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie will be coming to US theaters in October. Check out how to get tickets here, catch up with our Taylor Swift coverage here, and find out what other films are coming up below:

