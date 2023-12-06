Taylor Swift explains why she flanked studios with Eras Tour movie

Taylor Swift decided to bypass traditional movie studios for her Eras Tour film and now she had finally revealed why.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last year, then you’ve seen or heard of Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking Eras Tour.

The demand for her tour was so intense that several ticket purchasing websites crashed and Ticketmaster came under fire for not having enough supply for fans.

Thankfully, fans who didn’t get a ticket could see the tour when Swift announced a movie documenting it would be released and recently Swift revealed why the film wasn’t given to any traditional movie studio or streamer.

Swift decided to bet on herself instead of any studio

The pop star was just named Time’s Person of the Year where she gave a lengthy interview into her music, personal life, and business.

During the interview, Swift was asked why the Eras Tour film — which made $123 million during its opening weekend — was given to directly to AMC and Cinemark Theaters instead of going through a traditional movie or put on a streaming platform.

“We met with all the studios and we met with all the streamers, and we sized up how it was perceived and valued,” Swift explained, “Ultimately I did what I tend to do more and more often these days, which is to bet on myself.”

The singer actually credited her father, Scott, with the idea of giving the film directly to the theaters stating, “He just said, why does there have to be a—for lack of a better word—middleman?”

Though the movie wasn’t initially given to a streaming platform, Swift did announce that fans will be able to watch the Eras Tour at home on December 13, which happens to be the singer’s birthday.

Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Swift’s Era Tour while also showing three additional songs that were not part of the film’s original theatrical release.

