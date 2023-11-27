Squid Game: The Challenge contestant reveals hidden rules for Dalgona cookie game

A contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge has revealed some of the behind-the-scenes rules for the show’s second task: the Dalgona cookie game.

Squid Game: The Challenge borrows a significant amount of its premise and structure from the hit show, but because everyone who watched knows what the puzzles are, the producers naturally had to shift up some of the mechanics.

One of the big twists happened early on. In the first episode, we see the beginning of the second challenge, where each contestant is assigned a shape they have to cut out of a fragile honeycomb cookie.

Like in the show, the complicated umbrella shape is basically a death sentence, and no one wants to get that one. However, instead of the shapes being randomly assigned like they are in the show, the players had to decide which line of contestants would get which shape.

Squid Game: The Challenge player reveals hidden rules for honeycomb game

To give an incentive, all four representatives are removed from the game if they can’t reach a decision, which caused several waves of players to fail.

However, the player who broke the deadlock took to TikTok to explain why finding a solution was so difficult.

“We were told we needed to agree on a decision, and that we couldn’t do so by playing a game. I think the second group, even though they had a race, if they came to a decision that way, they would have been eliminated. So, I knew I just had to make everyone agree, so I picked the umbrella.”

Being able to play a game wouldn’t have guaranteed that the four representatives would be able to reach a decision, but it would have given them an extra way to resolve the arguments that got several waves of players eliminated.