Squid Game: The Challenge legend Player 243 (Stephen) has taken to TikTok to share some “tea,” claiming that some players were “booted off” the Netflix show for hooking up.

One of the talking points of Squid Game: The Challenge has been the various alliances and friendships we’ve seen develop over the course of the nine episodes. Who can forget the birth of the iconic Gganbu Gang?

Then there’s mother-and-son duo 301 and 302, whose journey throughout the show has been warming the hearts of viewers worldwide.

But a number of players may have taken their friendships a step too far, so much so that they jeopardized their opportunity to win. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game: The Challenge players got “booted off” show for hooking up

Gganbu Gang member and Player 243, Stephen, has taken to TikTok to claim that a number of contestants were “booted off” Squid Game: The Challenge before it even started after they hooked up during “quarantine.”

Stephen emerged as a fan favorite thanks to his heartwarming interactions with Player 232 (Rick) – the oldest player in the dorm. But alas, he didn’t make it through to the final. Both he and Rick were eliminated by Player 229 (Phalisia) in the jack-in-the-box test.

But this means he can now share behind-the-scenes secrets and explainers about his time on the show, including a recent Q&A in which he answered fans’ questions.

In response to one asking for Stephen to “give us more tea,” he replied: “I got a little bit of tea – before the show started, we were all quarantined in our hotels individually. [We were] not allowed to interact or talk to each other.

“Some people got caught sneaking into each other’s rooms and hooking up so they got booted from the show.

“Chase and I also snuck into each other’s rooms and got caught, almost got kicked off the show but they were like, ‘Oh, they came here together anyway so they’re fine.’”

It’s currently unclear who was kicked off the show and producers are yet to confirm this to be true, but one Redditor thinks it could be the two players who disappeared from the lineup between Episodes 3 and 4. You can read more about that here.

