Squid Game: The Challenge players got “booted off” show for hooking up
Squid Game: The Challenge legend Player 243 (Stephen) has taken to TikTok to share some “tea,” claiming that some players were “booted off” the Netflix show for hooking up.
One of the talking points of Squid Game: The Challenge has been the various alliances and friendships we’ve seen develop over the course of the nine episodes. Who can forget the birth of the iconic Gganbu Gang?
Then there’s mother-and-son duo 301 and 302, whose journey throughout the show has been warming the hearts of viewers worldwide.
But a number of players may have taken their friendships a step too far, so much so that they jeopardized their opportunity to win. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Squid Game: The Challenge players got “booted off” show for hooking up
Gganbu Gang member and Player 243, Stephen, has taken to TikTok to claim that a number of contestants were “booted off” Squid Game: The Challenge before it even started after they hooked up during “quarantine.”
Stephen emerged as a fan favorite thanks to his heartwarming interactions with Player 232 (Rick) – the oldest player in the dorm. But alas, he didn’t make it through to the final. Both he and Rick were eliminated by Player 229 (Phalisia) in the jack-in-the-box test.
But this means he can now share behind-the-scenes secrets and explainers about his time on the show, including a recent Q&A in which he answered fans’ questions.
In response to one asking for Stephen to “give us more tea,” he replied: “I got a little bit of tea – before the show started, we were all quarantined in our hotels individually. [We were] not allowed to interact or talk to each other.
“Some people got caught sneaking into each other’s rooms and hooking up so they got booted from the show.
“Chase and I also snuck into each other’s rooms and got caught, almost got kicked off the show but they were like, ‘Oh, they came here together anyway so they’re fine.’”
It’s currently unclear who was kicked off the show and producers are yet to confirm this to be true, but one Redditor thinks it could be the two players who disappeared from the lineup between Episodes 3 and 4. You can read more about that here.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now, with the finale dropping next week. You can check out our other coverage below:
- Squid Game: The Challenge all eliminations so far
- Squid Game: The Challenge release schedule
- Squid Game: The Challenge filming locations
- Squid Game: The Challenge reviews
- Is Squid Game: The Challenge real?
- Squid Game: The Challenge soundtrack
- How are players eliminated?
- Why Player 299 joined the show
- Did the players actually fall in Glass Bridge?
- Players allegedly asked to “pretend” to compete
- Squid Game: The Challenge player details set conditions
- Squid Game: The Challenge producers hit back
- Squid Game: The Challenge contestants threaten lawsuit
- Squid Game: The Challenge receives audience backlash