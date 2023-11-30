The players of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge are having a scandalous time revealing the horrors they experienced while on the competition series – including the use of condoms as chapstick.

While knowing the premise of what they were signing up for, the players never expected the brutal conditions of what they allegedly had to endure. Multiple reports have come out from players claiming the filming for Red Light, Green Light was brutal, while others have revealed they had to follow strict rules – like no canoodling.

Article continues after ad

Some players even called out Netflix for forcing them to live in the same grimy tracksuits during their time on the series. There are also claims of Netflix asking them to “pretend” to be competing.

Article continues after ad

The slew of stories are becoming endless, but one has taken the cake. According to reports, players were so desperate for chapstick that they resorted to using condoms. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game: The Challenge players “used lubricated condoms for chapstick”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Player 301 (Trey) confirmed the story that some players used the lubricant found in condoms to moisturize their lips. This was due to the players allegedly not being given any chapstick among their toiletries.

Article continues after ad

“I’m going to confirm this: Yeah, that’s 100 percent real. Do you think I did that? Do I seem like a person that did that? No, hell no. That’s so stupid,” he explained.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Netflix

After the Red Light, Green Light challenge, the remaining players were given a small bag of toiletries that contained toothpaste, hand sanitizer, and a toothbrush. Some toiletries were also provided in the bathrooms, but one small yet seemingly ritual item was missing: Chapstick.

Article continues after ad

Oddly enough, one of the items provided during Squid Game: The Challenge was condoms. At first, Trey and some of the players used the provided conditioner and lotion to ease their chapped lips. But it didn’t seem to work. Quickly, the provided condoms began to disappear.

“And after I tried those and they weren’t working, I was like, ‘Well, that’s all of our options, because obviously we’re not going to use the condoms.’ And within a day, maybe a day and a half, all the condoms were gone. It was absurd. And it still didn’t work,” said Player 301.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Seeing the big problem, Netflix’s production team provided the players with a small tin of chapstick with their number on it. Sadly, Player 301 was unable to keep it to take home as a memento after he was eliminated during the Glass Bridge challenge.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other coverage below: