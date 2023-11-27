Squid Game: The Challenge contestant claims Netflix made players live 24/7 in “nasty” tracksuits

Contestants on Squid Game: The Challenge players have claimed Netflix made the players live in “nasty” tracksuits throughout the entirety of the show.

Following Squid Game’s immense success, streaming titan Netflix has not only followed up by producing another season but also a reality game show based on the hit Korean series.

Just like the original Squad Game, 456 players compete in the hopes of winning a staggering $456 million dollar prize. However, those who took part have heavily criticized producers, with some participants threatening a lawsuit for neglecting players’ safety.

Article continues after ad

Replying to questions about the show, one contestant has revealed that they were forced to wear the same tracksuit throughout the entirety of the challenge.

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge contestant says players wore “nasty” tracksuit

Contestant number 326, whose real name is Melissa, revealed on TikTok that players were made to wear the same outfit the entire time they were competing in Squid Games: The Challenge.

“The outfits that they gave us is all that we had,” the contestant divulged. “They gave us one tracksuit and one pair of shoes.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, while the contestants only had one outfit, they did explain that the bathrooms had draws filled with underwear which they could change daily. Not only that, but the bathrooms also had body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and lotion to help them stay clean, as well as spray-on deodorant.

Article continues after ad

“It did suck that we had to wear the tracksuits,” said the contestant. “They told us we had to sleep in them too.”

They made note that in certain challenges such as Dalgona, where competitors were sat in the sand, they still had to go back to their dorm at the end of it in the same tracksuit.

Article continues after ad

“Let me tell you all, those tracksuits were getting nasty towards the end.

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 (Episodes 1-5) is available to stream on Netflix now, while Batch 2 (Episodes 6-9) arrives on November 29.