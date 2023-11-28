Squid Game: The Challenge viewers have “plant” theory about player 232

With five episodes down, the players of Squid Game: The Challenge have already been put through a lot – but some viewers think there’s more to player 232 than meets the eye.

Starting off with 456 players, rounds of games and tests have so far been eliminating contestants in their hoards.

During the first five episodes of the series, we’ve seen iconic games including Red Light, Green Light and Dalogna, as well as new tests and variations on what players might have been expecting going in.

In the midst of all the chaos, some viewers have spotted that player 232 in Squid Game: The Challenge might not be all that he says he is. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Squid Game: The Challenge viewers think player 232 is a “plant”

After the first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge, some fans think that player 232 is a “plant,” tying back to the original series.

Player 232, also known as Physician “Doctor” Rick, fell at the final hurdle of the episodes included in Batch 1, having been eliminated by another player during a test shown after game three (Warships). Rick is the oldest player, celebrating his 69th birthday while in the dorms.

However, for some fans, the timing is too coincidental. In the original Squid Game series, the oldest player 001 (Oh Il-nam) was eliminated around the same time in game four. By the end of the series, 001 is revealed to not only still be alive but also the creator of the games, suggesting that his extreme wealth didn’t buy him fun or entertainment.

Following the logic of the original Squid Game, player 232 is therefore likely to be a “plant.” Not only does he come across as stilted in his confessional interviews, but he also survives every challenge either by the good graces of someone else (such as the Warship game) or apparent success not shown onscreen. In other words, we just have to believe he’s achieved these wins.

On top of this, 232 would have survived to play the same game as 001 – the marble game – if he hadn’t been eliminated during a test at the last minute. However, if he is a plant and makes his return later on, surviving to the fourth game might have looked too obvious.

“They giving 232 (gramps) a little bit TOO much screen time…” one viewer posted on X/Twitter. “232 was like the old man from the series,” weighed in another.

“Don’t y’all see, the old man in Squid Game was the plant and now there is an old man playing…#232,” a third said, with a fourth agreeing: “I’m hoping that Rick (232) is actually a plant in #SquidGameTheChallenge.”

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 (Episodes 1-5) is on Netflix now, while Batch 2 (Episodes 6-9) arrives on November 29. You can find more about the show below: