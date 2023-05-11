Spider-Verse 2: Get your own Spider Society “Spidersona” now

If you ever wanted to know what you would look like in the Spider-Verse, the digital marketing team for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has got you covered.

As kids, it wasn’t that uncommon to dream about what life would be like if you could be a superhero. With so many animated movies, TV, and comics to consume, superhero fans would daydream about what life would be like if they could don their own mask.

Well, it seems like the digital marketing team for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is ready to make those wishes come true, as they’ve created a new AI generated test to give fans their own Spidersona.

So let’s not keep you from your childhood dreams a moment longer. Here’s a quick look at how you can become the next Spider-Man.

Spider-Verse 2 marketing team creates AI-generated personality quiz

The Spider-Verse personality quiz, dubbed The Spider Society, is a cool, three-step personality quiz fans can take ahead of the premiere of the long awaited Spider-Verse sequel. All you’ll need in about two minutes, an email address, and a laptop with a camera in it.

The first thing you have to do when you reach the Spider Society webpage is register your email address. After you register your email address, you’ll receive a link that you will click to complete your account registration.

After you complete your registration, the site will then promote you to take a selfie using your computer’s laptop. Make sure your hair is combed and you’re wearing your best smile!

After you take your perfect selfie, you’ll then have to answer two personality question pertaining to the Spider-Verse. The first question asks which character you’ll want at your side during a fight. The choices are Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, Miguel O’Hara, Jessica Drew, Pavitr Prabhakar, and Spider-Punk.

The next question asks you which dimension you would rather live in. Because Spider-Verse 2 will dive deeper into the multiverse, it’s safe to assume that fans will see these question answers in the film.

Finally, after you answer the personality questions, the AI generator will put together your new Spidersona compete with your own personalize Spider-Man suit.

The art style for your Spidersona is the same comic book style the film uses and you have the option to download the picture with and without your mask on.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie coverage in the hubs below:

