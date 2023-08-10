Spider-Man fans say original Across the Spider-Verse is “lost” forever

Fans of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are annoyed that some less-than-subtle changes have been made to its digital release.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was one of the biggest movies of the year so far, as fans had been eagerly awaiting its release.

A sequel to the successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the story follows Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as he embarks on his journey as Spider-Man and how it effects his life.

However, as much as fans loved the theatrical release of the film, some eagle-eyed viewers have realized that the movie’s digital release copy is missing a bit of dialogue that made the movie feel unique.

Article continues after ad

Spider-Verse fans annoyed due to digital release’s changes

Sony Pictures, the studio behind the Spider-Verse franchise, released a digital copy of the movie recently, and fans seemed to be excited to watch the superhero flick that brought them out to the theaters.

But, upon rewatching the movie, some viewers realized that some of the seemingly harmless lines were cut – like one Twitter account, who pointed out a small moment between Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales was cut out of nowhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Games Radar has reported that one of the most iconic lines from the trailer was cut in the digital copy of Spider-Verse. The original moment sees Miles facing off against Miguel and saying, “Nah, I’mma do my own thing,” before adding that he’s going home. For some reason, the digital release cut the second part of the line.

Article continues after ad

One Twitter user summed up the feelings of Spider-Verse fans as they lamented how sad it was that they could possibly never seen the original version they saw in theaters.

It’s a bit disappointing to see a new project be changed so much upon its digital release, but hopefully the Blue-ray release will restore these moments.

Check out our other Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coverage below: