Across the Spider-Verse is releasing variants of the same movie

There’s a multi-verse of Spider-People In Across the Spider-Verse, and apparently a multi-verse of movie versions too.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, so to say that people were excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And at long last, it’s finally here.

As we state in our review of the sequel, “The Spider-Verse movies as a whole are a masterclass of animation and what it can do. From the visuals to the characters, to the comedy and the action, for every criticism we have, there’s a multi-verse load of positives.”

Speaking of multi-verses, turns out that Across the Spider-Verse goes the extra mile in depicting its variation of Spider-dimensions, as there are actually different variants of the same movie, as confirmed by one of the film’s editors. Let’s get into it, but first: SLIGHT SPOILER WARNING FOR ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE!

There are multiple Miguel and Spot scenes in Spider-Verse 2

It now seems like not only has one viewer seen the film multiple times, they have also discovered different versions of the same film. Posting to Twitter, the fan showcased how there were two versions of a particular scene.

In Across the Spider-Verse’s opening fight sequence – with Miguel and Gwen battling the vulture – there’s a moment when Miguel asks his AI assistant for backup. She teases him for it, and then proceeds to take a selfie with him. Except in another version of the scene, no such selfie occurs.

Turns out this difference wasn’t just a fluke, as an editor of the film, Andy Leviton, quote tweeted the clips with “I was wondering when people might start noticing…”

The editor also confirmed that another variation of a scene exists, as another Twitter user describes: “the spot also has slightly different dialogue in that hologram flashback before he uses his own collider, in the version I watched he says “which would… not be good” but in the most widespread version online he goes “oh what the heck.””

While this choice to have slight variations of the same scene may cause some confusion amongst viewers, it’s actually a pretty clever marketing tactic. Not only does it match the atmosphere of the franchise, which has slight variations of Spider-People and the worlds they live in, but it will naturally get viewers talking about and comparing scenes from the film for weeks. No doubt it will push fans to return to the cinema, to see if they can spot another variation.

So make sure to check out Across the Spider-Verse if you haven’t already, so you can see which version of the movie you get. Or at least watch the trailer below:

