You can join the Spider-Verse ‘Spider Society’ by texting this number

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony have shared a number fans can text to join the “Spider Society.”

In Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales will reunite with Spider-Gwen and Peter B. Parker as he’s catapulted across the multiverse.

He’ll tangle with hundreds of Spider-People, including Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, the founder of the Spider Society. Together, they’re charged with protecting the multiverse’s existence, and it’s clear they view Miles as a threat for reasons that aren’t yet clear.

Following the release of the new trailer, fans can ready themselves for the movie by texting a mysterious number.

How to join the Spider Society

At the end of the Across the Spider-Verse trailer, we’re told to text 718-808-8342 to join the Spider Society.

If you text this number – standard message and data rates apply – you’ll receive two messages, which may vary depending on how you contact them (WhatsApp users have shared slightly different responses).

The first will be a variation of the following: “The Spider Society is now recruiting. Would you be a good fit to travel across the Spider-Verse with us?”

You’ll receive a link to the Spider Society community, and the number will reply telling you a “representative will be in touch soon when your application has been reviewed.”

It’s not exactly clear what the benefits of joining the Spider Society are, but it’s likely just a subscription to marketing for the movie; alerts for new trailers, images, posters, and more. It also appears to be exclusive to the US, so Spidey fans abroad will just have to content themselves with the trailer… which also features a major reference to No Way Home and the MCU.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 1, 2023. Find out more here.