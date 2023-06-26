Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse destined for delay

There is “no way” Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will meet its planned release date, according to artists working on the movie.

Across the Spider-Verse hit cinemas earlier this month, coming five years after 2018’s Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse. Much like its predecessor, it was met with widespread acclaim and it’s made light work of the series’ past performance at the box office, grossing more than $560 million worldwide.

However, it’s also been the subject of controversy in recent days, with reports of a severe crunch during the sequel’s development. Animators who worked on the film reportedly worked 11-hour days, seven days a week, for over a year.

More than 100 people are said to have left the project as a result of the working conditions, and with the third chapter set for release in early 2024, that release date is destined for a delay, the artists have said.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse artists say it’ll be delayed

Four crew members who worked on Across the Spider-Verse spoke to Vulture about their experiences on the film. “Over 100 people left the project because they couldn’t take it anymore. But a lot stayed on just so they could make sure their work survived until the end — because if it gets changed, it’s no longer yours,” one said.

“I know people who were on the project for over a year who left, and now they have little to show for it because everything was changed. They went through the hell of the production and then got none of their work coming out the other side.”

To sum up the crunch, another described the animation process as “one step forward, two steps back, until we were forced to sprint to make up ground in the last few months.”

Given the wait for the first sequel, most fans have been skeptical over the chances of Beyond the Spider-Verse releasing next year as planned. The artists say those concerns are well-placed.

“I’ve seen people say, ‘Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time.’ There’s no way that movie’s coming out then,” one said.

“There’s been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that’s been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts. Everyone’s been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line. And now it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one.'”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024. You can find out more about the movie here and check out our other Across the Spider-Verse coverage below: