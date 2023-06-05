Across the Spider-Verse box office: How much has it made?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into cinemas over the weekend with some incredible numbers – here’s a rundown of the movie’s current box office performance and how much it’s made so far.

If you look at the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, you’ll find four superhero movies, three of which feature Spider-Man: Infinity War, Endgame, and No Way Home.

While recent Marvel movies have underperformed in their theatrical runs – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to break $500 million and Black Panther 2 didn’t live up to its billion-busting predecessor – the friendly neighborhood web-slinger is a fool-proof route to profit.

Article continues after ad

While Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t a massive performer, it was heralded as one of the greatest movies in the hero’s big-screen library – and that appears to have boosted its sequel, so here’s how Across the Spider-Verse is doing at the box office.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse box office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has grossed nearly $209 million worldwide so far.

This makes it Sony’s biggest animated film launch in its history, the third-best opening weekend for any Spider-Man feature, and the second-biggest opening of 2023, behind The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $375 million haul.

Article continues after ad

Over the course of the weekend, its domestic box office total amounted to $120.5 million, while it grossed just over $88 million overseas, and that’s with its release in Japan and Korea still to come in June.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To put this into context, Into the Spider-Verse opened to $35.6 million in the US in 2018 – that’s a 338% jump. While it has some competition over the next few weeks, such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Elemental, and The Flash, it could keep going.

Article continues after ad

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNBC: “As a PG animated film, Across The Spider-Verse is able to capture a younger audience beyond the core fans of the live-action PG-13 films and thus ensures the long-term cross-generational appeal of the character and the movies. This is money in the bank for the studio and movie theaters.”

Spider-Man movies at the box office

Below you’ll find a list of every Spider-Man movie and their worldwide box office totals:

Spider-Man (2002) — $821.7 million

Spider-Man 2 (2004) — $794.7 million

Spider-Man 3 (2007) — $894.8 million

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) — $757.9 million

The Amazing Spider-Man (2014) — $709 million

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — $878.2 million

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) — $375.4 million

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) — $1.13 billion

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — $1.91 billion

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) — $208.6 million (so far)

We’ll update this article over the coming weeks with updated box office figures.

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below: