Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is swinging into cinemas this weekend – but does it have a post-credits scene, or is there nothing after the credits?

Five years after Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning debut of Miles Morales, the sequel lives up to its title: it catapults viewers across the multiverse in an emotional, epic, shocking journey.

We pick up with Miles after he reunites with Gwen Stacy, and manages to find his way to the Spider Society. These friendly neighborhood web-slingers are devoted to protecting the multiverse, led by Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 – but not everyone has the same ideas on how to save the world. Oh, and there’s also The Spot.

The long-awaited sequel – the first of two parts, behind Beyond the Spider-Verse next year – is in cinemas now, so here’s details of any post-credits scenes.

Is there a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse post-credits scene?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does not have a post-credits scene, nor is there any mid-credits scene.

There is a tease for Beyond the Spider-Verse, the conclusion of the trilogy, but it’s nothing more than the title. So, if you’re sitting in the cinema right now weighing up whether or not to leave, don’t worry – you’re safe to go.

It must be said: it’s a refreshing choice to not tack something on for the sake of it; lest we forget Doctor Strange meeting Clea at the end of Multiverse of Madness, Morbius teaming up with Vulture, and Venom being transported to the MCU in Let There Be Carnage.

Marvel has rotted our brains into expecting something, anything after the credits, but Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t need it: its cliffhanger was already immensely satisfying, why let it linger?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits cinemas worldwide on June 2, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here, a breakdown of its cast here, and its soundtrack here.