Across the Spider-Verse is the second movie in a proposed trilogy, but will there be a Spider-Verse 4 afterward?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, so to say that people were excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And to many, the sequel is just as good as the original, if not better.

As we stated in our review of the film, “the Spider-Verse movies as a whole are a masterclass of animation and what it can do. From the visuals to the characters, to the comedy and the action, for every criticism we have, there’s a multiverse load of positives.”

Now, the third Spider-Verse film, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already set to release in cinemas early next year. But will this be the final Spider-Verse movie, or will there be a fourth?

Will there be another Spider-Verse movie after Beyond the Spider-Verse?

No, it doesn’t seem like there will be a Spider-Verse 4. While there could be spin-offs, Miles’ story will be concluded in Beyond the Spider-Verse, according to creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Serving as producers and writers, Lord and Miller brought the Spider-Verse to life, and placed Miles Morales at the center of the big screen. However, after Beyond the Spider-Verse drops on March 29, 2024, that’ll be the end of his story and the Spider-Verse movies.

The filmmaking duo recently shared with Fandom Wire that they were tired after working on the Spider-Verse movies, and would ultimately be satisfied with their envisioned trilogy.

“It is the end of Miles Morales’ trilogy and so this whole thing is like working towards that but this obviously has its own complete film with a beginning, middle, and end and Miles starts in one place and ends in another and all the characters have their arc in this film but that’s it for us. We’re so tired,” they said.

The Spider-Verse movies are no doubt exhausting to make. It’s easy to see the sheer amount of effort that has gone into these films so far, due to the simple fact that every movie has revolutionized the animation industry in their development.

Across the Spider-Verse was “a new experience”

The pair continued by discussing the recent addition to the trilogy, that being the second film, Across the Spider-Verse. Specifically, how this new movie allowed for more depth for Gwen Stacy, along with more Spider-worlds.

“I mean the fact that we could go deeper into these characters was really good. I mean we got to see Gwen in the first movie as a really cool, confident, aspirational person… people just dig deeper into these characters but also the fact that we could actually go into the Spider-Verse even though the first film was called Into the Spider-Verse,” they said.

“This time we got to go to all these different worlds and see all these different styles of animation and all these looks that you’ve never seen before and the audience a new experience.”

Ultimately, while we may wish for more Spider-Verse films, it’s better for the creators to finish the story where it feels right, rather than dragging us through different dimensions until we’re sick of them.

