Has Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse been delayed?

The hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in 2023, but now attention shifts to Beyond the Spider-Verse and whether that movie may not be released on time.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continued the saga of the alternate universes and the journeys of Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

The next installment of the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently in production and already has a release date of March 29, 2024.

But, will that actually happen? There’s serious doubt that Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on time.

Will the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse movie be delayed?

As of this writing, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has not been delayed. But, there are a lot of rumblings that indicate that a potential delay could be announced in the future.

Several individuals that have worked on the film told Vulture that over 100 people left the project as a result of the working conditions, which included 11-hour days and seven-day weeks. However, quite a few have stayed in order to make sure that “their work survived until the end.”

Additionally, people on the production side stated that things are still in the early development stages, since so much attention was put on Across the Spider-Verse in order to ensure that it went out on time.

Thus, it shouldn’t be a shock that one animator for the Spider-Man franchise bluntly stated that there is no way that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in March 2024.

However, despite all these reports and rumblings, neither Sony nor Marvel has given any indication that the movie’s release date will be pushed back. For right now, Beyond the Spider-Verse is still pegged for a release on March 29, 2024.

We will update this space with any information about a change to Beyond The Spider-Verse’s release date, but you can follow all our tv and movie coverage here.