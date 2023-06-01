Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack & songs

Here’s your guide to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, including a tracklist of the songs in the sequel, details of its score, and how to buy and stream the album.

Into the Spider-Verse, 2018’s Oscar-winning debut of the animated multiverse, has maybe the greatest on-screen moment in Spider-Man history: Miles Morales taking a “leap of faith” and rising as he falls, eventually thwipping his way back into the New York skyline.

It’s a flawless scene, and its impact is amplified by the music: Blackway and Black Caviar’s ‘What’s Up Danger’, with a sprinkling of Daniel Pemberton’s goosebump-tingling score.

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arriving in cinemas this weekend, here’s a rundown of the movie’s soundtrack so you can queue up the songs for your new Spidey playlist.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack tracklist

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack has been produced by Metro Boomin and features several artists, including A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, and Johnny Goldstein. Below is a list of tracks on the album, as per Genius:

‘Am I Dreaming’ (Ft. A$AP Rocky & Roisee)

‘You & Me’ (Ft. Ice Spice & Rema)

‘Self Love’ (Ft. Coi Leray)

‘Mona Lisa’ by Dominic Fike

‘Link Up’ by Metro Boomin, Don Toliver & Tolan

‘Hummingbird’ (Ft. James Blake)

‘Go On*’ by Metro Boomin, Don Toliver & Lil Uzi Vert

‘Calling’ (Ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie, NAV & Swae Lee)

‘Annihilate’ (Ft. Lil Wayne, Offset & Swae Lee)

‘All The Way Live’ (Ft. Future & Lil Uzi Vert)

‘Walk My Way’ (Ft. Johnny Goldstein)

‘I Can’t Stop’ (Ft. Big Boss Vette & Omah Lay)

‘Spider-Verse’ (Ft. Ei8ht & Offset)

‘Ansiedades’ (Ft. Mora)

‘Other Dimension’ (Ft. Pop Money)

‘Light The City Up’ (Ft. EARTHGANG)

We’ll update this space when the full album drops and we know any more tracks.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse score

Daniel Pemberton has returned to score Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. You can check out the lead single from the movie, ‘My Name Is… Miles Morales’, below:

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the composer said: “All through this film, there are so many different noises, themes, sounds that are all interlinked. So that it’s really complicated.

“There’s rhythms that are interlinked with rhythms elsewhere. There’s melodic ideas that represent characters, represent story beats, represent concepts within the film. And some of them are linked in very obvious ways. [Some] of them are linked in ways you’d have to really, like really pay attention to notice. But it hopefully pulls the whole film together into making it like a very cohesive universe, both sonically and visually.”

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack release date

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack album will be released on June 2, 2023.

This is the same day as the movie hits cinemas across the world, so you’ll be able to listen to the full album on Spotify and other streaming platforms straight away.

We’ll update this space when we know more details about the soundtrack’s release on vinyl.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits cinemas on June 2, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here and a breakdown of its cast here.