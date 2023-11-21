New Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse storyboard artwork surfaces online teasing the Spot’s monstrous transformation in the upcoming sequel.

The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) first appeared in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Here, he’s depicted as a scientist covered in dimensional portals who blames Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) for his condition.

The Spot features prominently in the first half of Across the Spider-Verse, before taking a backseat to Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099. The second Spider-Verse installment’s cliffhanger ending likewise revolves around another antagonist: Miles’ alternate universe counterpart, The Prowler (Jharrel Jerome).

That said, the dot-covered evildoer will return in the next movie, and the storyboard suggests he’ll play a bigger part – literally.

Beyond the Spider-Verse “first look” reveals terrifying “Kaiju Spot”

The storyboard appears as part of a behind-the-scenes featurette shared by the official Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse X account. It depicts a gigantic Spot towering over a damaged skyline – a scene seemingly pulled from Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Scoop account CanWeGetSomeToast subsequently posted that this is indeed the case, stating with certainty that the Spot’s kaiju-like form will show up in the movie. CanWeGetSomeToast also claimed that the Spot is known as “The Abyss” following his evolution.

It’s worth noting, however, that Sony Pictures Animation hasn’t confirmed that the film will include the plus-sized Spot. The studio also hasn’t addressed the villain’s purported name change. As such, fans should take online buzz to this effect with a grain of salt for now.

When will the movie come out?

Speculation about the movie’s plot and characters (including the Spot) is rife at the moment, despite Sony hitting pause on the animated sequel in July 2023. The film does not currently have a release date, although recent reports indicate voice recording sessions have resumed.

Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos teased the plot of the Spider-Verse trilogy’s final installment in a recent interview, likening it to The Parent Trap. What’s more, Dos Santos explained that these plot beats were originally conceived of for the second movie, only to wind up in the third.

For all the latest Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.