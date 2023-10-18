Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just got its Netflix release date

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a major superhero hit in cinemas, and now it’s finally coming to Netflix.

The Spider-Verse movies are considered by many to be the best Spider-Man films of all time, and we’d find it hard to disagree. Across the Spider-Verse built upon the groundwork that Into the Spider-Verse laid, and now it’s on its way to Netflix.

The synopsis reads: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.”

With the movie out of cinemas now, many have been waiting eagerly for the superhero flick to appear on streaming services, and we finally have a date.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will join Netflix soon

Spider-Verse 2 is set to join the streaming platform on October 31, so if anyone is planning to dress up as a character for Halloween, you’ve made the perfect choice.

This choice of streaming service was inevitable. As per the deal struck between Sony and Netflix from 2022 onwards, “all movies from the various film banners… will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases,” as explained by Variety.

“The pay 1 window usually begins about nine months after a film’s theatrical release, although that timetable may have been sped up for Netflix,” the outlet added, with movies remaining on Netflix for an 18-month window before they can be dropped on other platforms such as Disney+.

