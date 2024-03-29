Why Spider-Man fans are so unhappy today

It’s an upsetting day for Spider-Man fans as March 29, 2024, was officially meant to be the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

There’s no denying the WGA writer’s strike in 2023 delayed multiple productions and changed the release dates of many projects. One of them is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse which was indefinitely delayed from its original 2024 release date.

The animated movie is a direct sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with actor Shameik Moore Henry reprising his role as Miles Morales. Its storyline would take place immediately following the event of the prior movie. Miles is stuck on Earth-42 in a different timeline, and the Spot wreaking havoc. It ends with Gwen having brought together her own team of Spider-men.

With the movie having had a major cliffhanger, fans are even more upset knowing they would have seen the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse today.

“We should have been watching Beyond the Spider-Verse tonight…,” said one fan on X/Twitter using a gif of an angry Tobey Maguire.

Another fan lamented, “Happy Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Day *whispers* Oh.”

“Today is March 29th which means it’s Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse Day… ..Right?… ..RIGHT?… …Oh no wait it’s delayed Indefinitely with no release date God damn it I guess I’ll cry then,” said another.

OneTakeNews commented, “SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE was supposed to come out today. Legend says it’s still supposed to come out on March 29, 2024, in another timeline.”

In an interview with Deadline, Brian Tyree Henry confirmed the movie is back on track. “It’s in the works, for sure, and that one is even more epic than the last,” he revealed.

For now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has no set release date, but you can keep tabs on upcoming movies releasing this month.