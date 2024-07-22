Joker 2 reveals eerie 24hr ‘Joker & Harley Show’ before new trailer

A new Joker 2 trailer is due to drop tomorrow – until then, you’re free to wait in the audience of the Joker & Harley Show, with a quiet, creepy livestream set to run for 24 hours.

Two movies are vying for the 2024 box office crown: Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU’s only big-screen release this year; and Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever made.

The stakes are arguably higher for Joker, with the first film nominated for Best Picture, Best Director for Todd Phillips, and earning Joaquin Phoenix his first Oscar.

They’re back for the sequel, alongside Lady Gaga in her debut as Harley Quinn. It’s arguably the most anticipated new movie of the year, and we’re getting another peek at it very soon.

To be exact, Joker: Folie à Deux’s new trailer will drop at 6am PT on July 23. Until then, take a seat at the Joker and Harley Show.

Welcome to the Joker and Harley Show

Fans of the first movie will remember its climax well, with Phoenix’s Arthur appearing on Murray Franklin’s talk show, kissing a guest against her will, stinking up the room with his jokes, and shooting the host in the head.

The Joker and Harley Show directly references that, with the duo bolstered by their notoriety and presumably hosting their own music show (Harley even held a gun to Arthur’s neck in the past teaser).

Sadly, while the movie will feature at least 15 covers of “well-known” songs, the livestream doesn’t have any music. It’s an empty room with nothing but the eerie static of filming equipment. It may evolve as we get closer to the trailer’s release, but we don’t know for sure.

Joker 2 appears to have plenty of callbacks to its predecessor, particularly in its introduction of Harley Quinn. In the first trailer, we saw her walking up the same dancing steps, doing the same gun motion with her hand, and she even smears blood on her face into a smile.

It remains to be seen if any of the sequel’s chaos actually happens, or if it all takes place inside Joker and Harley’s heads (hence the title, translated to “madness for two”).

