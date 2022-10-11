Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Will there be a Smile 2? Smile is one of the most successful horror movies of the year, so viewers are wondering: is there going to be a sequel?

With its 2022 slate, Paramount Pictures just can’t seem to miss: Scream, Jackass Forever, The Lost City, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Top Gun: Maverick, and Orphan: First Kill – all wins, in one way or many.

Smile is the studio’s latest coup against multiplexes dominated by superheroes, sequels, and reboots; a hard-R, psychological horror for the masses that’s become a word-of-mouth hit. From a budget of $17 million, it’s grossed more than $92 million – and it’s still going. You can read our review here.

The question remains: is there going to be a Smile 2? Let’s break down whether fans can expect a sequel.

Is Smile 2 happening?

Smile 2 hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing – however, that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

In an interview with Comic Book, writer-director Parker Finn spoke about possible plans for a Smile sequel: “For me, as a filmmaker, I never want to retread and just do something I’ve already done again the exact same way.

“In a universe where there could be any potential – more story to tell from Smile, I’d wanna make sure it was surprising and different and not what people were expecting after the first one.”

Finn also told Slash Film: “I’m just trying to enjoy the moment of finally crossing the finish line on this one.

“I think there’s a lot of fun to be had in the world of Smile, but as a filmmaker, I never want to just do a retread of anything. So, if there was ever to be more, I’d want to make sure that it was very surprising and not what people might expect.”

Smile was based on Finn’s short film, Laura Hasn’t Slept. It’s enjoyed a similar trajectory to 2016’s Lights Out, which also had a sequel greenlit.

Alas, there’s been few updates about it, so let’s hope Smile doesn’t suffer the same fate should it return.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.