Looking to scratch that horror itch? Here’s everything we know about James Watkins’ Speak No Evil remake, including when to expect it in the cinemas.

There’s not that long to wait, with the upcoming flick adding to the plethora of horror movies coming out in 2024.

Longlegs might just be the most hyped, but the Speak No Evil remake is gaining momentum, especially given its all-star cast and the fact it’s riffing on Christian Tafdrup’s mind-f*ck of a movie.

Article continues after ad

Though the Danish original is nothing short of a masterpiece, and only released two years ago, Watkins’ Hollywood remake could be a solid entry to the horror genre – so long as it sticks the landing.

Speak No Evil drops in theaters on September 13, 2024, just a few weeks before spooky season.

Universal Pictures

Watkins wrote and directed the remake for Blumhouse Productions, with production kicking off in May 2023. A few days before filming wrapped, the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced, delaying it until November.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A majority of the shoots took place in the UK, although the crew also filmed scenes in Croatia.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast is led by Hollywood heavyweights James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis as Paddy and Louise.

The news of their casting dropped in April 2023, with Scoot McNairy announced shortly after. The Monsters star is set to play Davis’ on-screen partner, Ben, while Aisling Franciosi takes on the role of Paddy’s wife Ciara.

Meanwhile, Dan Hough plays Paddy and Ciara’s son Ant, and Alix West Lefler stars as Louise and Ben’s daughter Agnes.

Article continues after ad

In a conversation with MovieWeb, McNairy praised the Speak No Evil cast’s performances, making a special note of the Split actor.

Universal Pictures

“James McAvoy was absolutely phenomenal in every take. I mean, there’s so much stuff that he did that was amazing that didn’t make it into the cut,” he told the outlet.

“He’s just a wonderful actor to watch on a day-to-day basis. So I really had a great time working with him. And he’s incredibly talented and can be crazy on-screen. He was just great.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

McNairy went on to say “the whole cast was wonderful,” adding, “We had such a great time working together. We’re all in one place for one time.

“And I think the movie is really good. I think people are really going to like it. It’s going to take you for a ride, and the original was just as well done, different, but I’m really excited for people to see it.”

Speak No Evil remake cast:

Article continues after ad

James McAvoy as Paddy

Mackenzie Davis as Louise

Aisling Franciosi as Ciara

Alix West Lefler as Agnes

Dan Hough as Ant

Scoot McNairy as Ben Dalton

What is Speak No Evil about?

Watkins’ remake follows the same plot as the original, starting with two seemingly regular families who meet on holiday. However, when one family visits the other’s home months later, their trip away turns into a living nightmare as the hosts’ unsettling behaviors reveal dark intentions.

In the original Speak No Evil, it’s a Danish and a Dutch couple and their kids who meet. In the 2024 version, Louise, Ben, and Agnes are American. They visit Paddy, Ciara, and Ant’s idyllic British country estate, unaware of the horrors that await them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We won’t spoil anything here, but we can say that the 2022 film has one of the most unsettling and brutal endings shown on screen in recent memory. Granted, if you’ve seen the trailer for the remake, chances are it’s been spoiled already.

And if you haven’t had a chance to catch it yet, we highly recommend watching Tafdrup’s OG before heading to the cinema.

While giving the movie the Hollywood treatment may have raised a few eyebrows, McNairy said in the aforementioned interview that the new version will bring something new to the table.

Article continues after ad

“I had the opportunity to take a look at it, and it’s really well done. The pacing is incredible. It moves really fast, and it’s different than the original Danish film,” he said. “James Watkins put together such an interesting film.”

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Speak No Evil dropped in April 2024. You can watch it below (but beware as it does spoil one of the twists):

Article continues after ad

The trailer has received a mixed reception, with some horror movie fans believing the remake is unnecessary.

Article continues after ad

“This film didn’t need a remake, the original was clearly good as enough,” said one, while another wrote, “They showed the entire movie in the trailer… every memorable moment, every twist. Just go watch the original.”

Among the more favorable feedback, one said, “I saw James McAvoy and I clicked so fast,” and a second chimed in, “James McAvoy scares me, his acting is phenomenal!”

That’s everything we know about the Speak No Evil remake. While you wait, why not check out the films arriving on streaming? If it’s horror you’re into, here’s everything you need to know about Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and 28 Years Later.