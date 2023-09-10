Simon Kinberg claims X-Men: Days of Future Past paved way for multiverse movies

X-Men: Days of Future Past screenwriter Simon Kinberg boosts the idea that the film helped pave the way for future multiverse movies.

It may see farfetched now in the current era of multiverse movies and TV shows, but there was a time when dimension hopping was seen as uncommon.

However, as one of the biggest media franchises — the Marvel Cinematic Universe — has now pivoted their latest shows and movies to stories involving the multiverse, it’s only a matter of time that other franchises follow suit.

However, recently a screenwriter for one of the X-Men movies has recently expressed the claim that the movie he wrote helped pave the way for other multiverse stories.

Days of Future Past helped make way for other multiverse stories

Polygon recently spoke to screenwriter, director, and producer Simon Kinberg ahead of its AppleTV+ original series Invasion coming back for a second season.

While talking about his career as a whole, Kinberg was asked if 20th Century Fox — the production studio behind the X-Men movies — was okay with how deep into science fiction the franchise went into, which is when he divulged that there “wasn’t a lot of pushback” from the studio.

“The gateway was Days of Future Past because even though there isn’t high science fiction, like apocalypse or aliens, time travel is as big a science fiction trope,” Kinberg said, “It sort of opened up what we could do because even though it wasn’t technically the multiverse thing that, ultimately, I think in some ways spawned it, it was outside the bounds of linear storytelling on Earth.”

X-Men: Days of Future past is seen by fans of the franchise as a soft reboot as the movie erases the events found in previous X-Men trilogy that began in the 2000s.

The movie follows Wolverine as he’s sent back in time to 1973 to with the mission to change history and prevent an event a disastrous future for both humans and mutants. It also blended both the 2000s X-Men cast and the modern one, which saw different ‘variants’ of characters coming face to face.

While Days of Future past definitely isn’t the first film to deal with blended timelines and time travel, it was one of the first superhero movies to dip their toes into the genre so, in a way, it did pave the way for the MCU’s current multiverse saga.

