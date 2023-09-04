Saw X traps are so brutal they made the director “nervous”

Saw X is not going to be for the faint-hearted. The tenth movie in the franchise features traps so brutal, they made director Kevin Greutert “nervous”. Gulp.

The Saw horror franchise is synonymous with gore, most notably its array of intricate and brutal traps, which force characters to make horrifying choices or endure intense pain to survive the games from the sick and twisted mind of Jigsaw.

Clearly there’s still a market for its unique brand of grim. Though the reviews aren’t always positive, ever since the first movie dropped in 2004, Saw has enjoyed commercial success, grossing more than $1 billion from box office and retail sales across nine films.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And with the tenth entry set to drop this month, we’ve not got long to wait and see what terrifying treats the franchise has in store for us next. Ahead of its release, director Kevin Greutert has teased what’s to come – and it ain’t gonna be pretty.

Saw X director “nervous” about brutal new traps

In a conversation with SFX magazine, Greutert opened up about the traps for Saw X. “I was very nervous about some of the things that we did; nervous on a safety level and nervous thinking it was just going to look ridiculous,” he said.

Article continues after ad

From the trailer alone, which dropped at the end of July, we were shown flashes of fingers being snapped back one-by-one, a man drilling into his own skull (perhaps without anesthetic), and – as was teased in the first poster – a poor soul wearing goggles fitted with long, clear tubes leading to his eyes.

Article continues after ad

Elaborating on the difficulty of creating fresh traps for each new film, Greutert said: “It’s really, really hard. Every year when I’ve been told we’re doing another shoot I’m like, ‘How do we do it?’ Because a lot of it starts with the script, but sometimes the traps and cells are very shorthand.

Article continues after ad

“In the script, sometimes they are just as they appear, but usually, there are a lot of long meetings between assorted people – the writers, the production designer, the actors – where you just sit and hash through it.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Inspiration for those Saw traps

As for where the team find inspiration, the filmmaker explained: “I have lots of books on medieval torture machines and other dark stuff, and sometimes we just pore through it and shoot ideas off each other.

Article continues after ad

“Some of the traps have evolved quite a lot from how they started. And then you have to think about how to actually pull it off.”

Article continues after ad

Following his “nervous” comment, Greutert noted that he was “far more so than on the other Saw movies,” adding: “We had to do a lot of testing. Mostly in pre-production, but we wound up having to split the shoot into two parts – three weeks in November and three weeks in January – because it was so complicated.

“We had to make so many prosthetics and machines, and over Christmas, we spent the entirety of it figuring this stuff out.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And if that doesn’t get Saw fans hyped for the horror that’s in store for us, we don’t know what will.

Saw X drops in cinemas on September 29, 2023. You can read more about the movie here, and check out our other horror coverage below:

How many Saw movies are there? | LGBTQ+ horrors | How to watch Evil Dead Rise | Terrifier 3 | The Boogeyman ending | Tin and Tina explained | The Thing 2 | The Conjuring 4 | Is The Pope’s Exorcist true story? | How to watch M3GAN | Paranormal Activity in order | Interview with the Vampire Season 2 | The Nun 2