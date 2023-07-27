Horror fans are rejoicing today as the “grim” first poster for Saw X has arrived, promising to bring back its iconic traps.

The Reverse Bear Trap, The Needle Pit, The Rack, The Pound of Flesh – any Saw fans out there might feel nauseous after reading these names, which refer to the array of intricate and brutal traps that have made the horror franchise what it is today.

Throughout the movie series, John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, has forced his victims to make horrifying choices or endure intense pain to survive, from retrieving a key from acid or risk having their ribcage ripped open to removing an eye or getting their head crushed.

And if this is your sick and twisted cup of tea, you’re in luck, as a new poster for Saw X – the tenth installment in the franchise – shows there’s plenty more where that came from.

Saw X: Fans rejoice as “grim” poster brings back nasty traps

The first poster for Saw X dropped on July 26, showing what appears to be a man wearing a pair of goggles that have been fitted with long, clear tubes leading to his eyes.

We can only imagine what horrors will be dropped down those tubes… or sucked out.

Alongside the image, the tagline reads: “Witness the return of Jigsaw,” while also revealing the film will drop on September 29. And because Saw fans are sick puppies (us included), there’s plenty of hype around the fact that the movie will be bringing back its trademark traps.

“I’m ready!” wrote one, while Lionsgate Horror added: “Eye cannot contain my excitement…” A third chimed in: “Can’t wait to play your game.”

Others are just horrified by the prospect, including this person who simply said: “Looks grim.” A second asked: “Eyes… why’d it have to be eyes?”

And then there are those who compared it to Elon Musk’s rebranding, changing the iconic Twitter bird to X – especially after the franchise poked fun at the association earlier this week by replacing its title with the Twitter X.

“After Twitter became X now we’ll see Saw X,” wrote one, while another joked: “New Twitter promo is wild.”

Saw X hacks its way into cinemas on September 29, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other horror hubs below:

