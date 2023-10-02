Saw X fans are obsessed with “epic bad luck” line

Saw X promised franchise fans the ultimate return of some favorite characters that helped John Kramer in his pursuit of bloody reawakening and its post-credit scene has a *chef’s kiss* line about “epic bad luck.”

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) becomes a victim himself but of a con game. With Saw X taking place after the first movie and before the second, John is still dying from brain cancer. He discovers a treatment by a doctor that could save him. Taking a chance in Mexico, he undergoes the procedure to only realize it was all fake.

Article continues after ad

Fueled with the anger of the manipulation of countless lives, he does what he knows best and gives the con artists a dose of their own medicine. But Saw X had a riveting post-credit scene that saw the return of Detective Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) leaving fans excited for the future of the Saw franchise.

Article continues after ad

His return in the post-credit scene was devilishly good, with Saw X fans clinging to his comical yet realistic line of “epic bad luck.”

Article continues after ad

Detective Hoffman returns in Saw X with some sarcastic comedy

After fulfilling his round of games in Mexico, John has one final victim. He enlists the help of Detective Hoffman in the post-credit scene who can’t help but comment on the irony of the situation.

By the Saw X finale, Cecilia is trapped in the sealed-shut control room filled with toxic gas. John, Amanda, and the young boy walk away into the sunrise. But fans might have forgotten about another player in the con. Henry Kessler (Michael Beach) was in John’s support group claiming to have terminal pancreatic cancer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After seeing John sometime later, he revealed the miracle treatment for his cancer and his scar. It’s what sparks John’s involvement in the con. After Mexico, the post-credit scene reveals John having asked Detective Hoffman to find Henry. They trap him in the very bathroom from the first movie. Hoffman tells Henry, “Out of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer? I mean, I call that epic bad luck.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Hoffman’s comical and sarcastic twist line had Saw X fans over the moon. After all, Hoffman is one of John’s apprentices after Amanda. On X (Twitter), one fan commented, “No spoilers but hands down the funniest part about #SawX is the fact that the phrase ‘epic bad luck’ is uttered while Hello Zepp is playing in the background, and its unintentionally the funniest f*cking thing in the entire movie.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saw fans couldn’t help but agree that the one simple line took the cake, with one fan having said, ‘I mean… that’s epic bad luck’ is the biggest pleb filter of the decade.” Other fans call it the ‘best line ever.'”

The line itself is comical to the extreme as it ties perfectly well with the concept of Saw X’s storyline. A group of con men just so happens to prey on the number one person not to mess with. The weak and cancer-ridden John Kramer is anything but, as he’s a mastermind of torture and pain. Out of the countless victims, Cecilia and her team fell into “epic bad luck.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saw X is in cinemas now, while for more about the movie, check out the below links: