How is Jigsaw alive in Saw X?

Saw X may be the latest installment in the horror franchise, but its storyline fits into the timeline much earlier, allowing for the infamous serial killer Jigsaw to wreak havoc and redemption once again.

Fans are well aware that John Kramer (Tobin Bell) met his death at the hands of his advanced brain cancer in Saw III. The entire Saw franchise is strung together on a newfound outlook on life after John loses his unborn son and learns of his brain cancer diagnosis.

Instead of taking a meditative outlook, John becomes one of America’s most feared serial killers. Through a series of traps and games, he offers his victims a chance at survival rivaled by gruesome death. Behind his scary voice on a tape recorder and his doll, John is given the name Jigsaw

Going into Saw X has even die-hard fans and the casual viewer confused about how Jigsaw is alive. Based on the trailer and movie synopsis, John is very much alive. How you may as? Here’s a quick explainer. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Saw X takes place much earlier in the franchise

John Kramer is still alive as Jigsaw in Saw X because the movie’s storyline takes place sometime after the first movie.

The 10th movie focuses on John as there are no other treatment options for his brain cancer. Advised to live out his life for the next few months, John refuses to give up. Through a support group and one of its members, he learns of an experimental treatment by the daughter of a renowned doctor. His last hope, John gets accepted as a patient and travels to Mexico. But John was dupped and the procedure was a lie.

Angered by the lack of respect for his life and others who have died because of it, John becomes Jigsaw and enacts a new series of games with those involved.

The reason why John is alive as Jigsaw is because Saw X takes place after the first movie. It’s clear due to the fact that John is still very much alive and still mobile despite his cancer. By Saw III, he’s bedridden from the pain and Amanda is the one doing the work for him. Saw X also saw the return of Amanda (Shawnee Smith) whose mindset is still in awe of John as a father figure.

Having Saw X take place after the second movie wouldn’t work in terms of storyline. Amanda becomes more hardened to what they are doing after the second movie into the third.

