Twitter rebranding begins as new logo appears for users worldwide

Twitter’s long-awaited rebrand is rolling out sooner than thought, with users worldwide finding an “X” logo in place of the iconic blue bird.

The sudden announcement of Twitter’s rebranding took many by surprise. Since Elon Musk’s initial announcement on July 23, the company is now rebranding to X, with a new logo in place of the iconic blue bird appearing on the social media app.

Interestingly, the core domain for the renamed social media platform is still Twitter.com. However, if you visit x.com, you are redirected to the Twitter domain. It remains unclear when the company will be depreciating the Twitter domain name, in favor of its single-character rebrand.

Elon Musk has tweeted that the new logo is plastered atop their headquarters, signaling the end of the previous brand name as we once knew it.

The new logo has been met with a mixed response

The response to the rebrand has been met with a mixed response at best, and has not yet rolled out to all devices. When checking the mobile app, the iconic Twitter logo is still present, on both iOS and Android. However, this could change with an imminent update. Additionally, it is unclear whether or not the apps will also simply be renamed “X”.

Tweetdeck seems to have also dodged the initial stages of this rebrand, retaining its name and Twitter logos in its current live version. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes on when these changes inevitably take place.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also tweeted “X is here! Let’s do this” several hours ahead of the changes being made. But, for now, it seems like only one part of the social media platform has actually rebranded, instead of a holistic change across apps and terminology.

It’s unclear whether or not the wording for things like Tweets and Retweets will be changed. But, you can assume that seeing the new logo is just one step in a multiple-phase rebranding for the Elon Musk-owned platform.