Saw X producer says franchise will bring “everybody back” in future movies

While presenting the world premiere of Saw X at Fantastic Fest this week, producer Mark Burg said the franchise has plans to bring all the big characters back in future movies.

Saw X debuted in Austin, Texas this week, with producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules introducing the horror sequel at Fantastic Fest’s penultimate night.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “John Kramer is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

The film is in cinemas now, and if you want to know where the franchise is headed next, read on. Just beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

Saw X producer says franchise is bringing “everybody back” in future movies

There’s a big reveal at the end of Saw X, with the post-credits scene featuring fan-favorite character Detective Hoffman. Now the Saw producers have revealed that he isn’t the only major character who might be returning to the franchise.

“Because this film seems to be getting such a good reception,” says Mark Burg, “A bunch of the other actors that have been in Saw movies have all been saying, ‘Why can’t we be in a Saw movie?’ So the good news is, we think we’ll be able to bring everybody back in future movies.”

Though fellow producer Oren Koules was quick to caveat that with: “Most people.”

As for why Hoffman cameos in this iteration – which plays out between the events of the first two Saws – Koules said: “One of the things that we’ve read a lot about is that Jigsaw always seems so ahead of everybody. So one of the tricks in this movie that we wanted to show is that he’s been dealing with Detective Hoffman for a long time. When he’s been ahead of everybody, and knows things that people are doing, it’s a little nugget for the fans to realise that he’s been talking to Detective Hoffman a lot earlier than we previously saw him.”

Saw X is out now, and you can read the Dexerto review here.

