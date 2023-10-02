Saw X fans divided by Cecilia’s fate

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) met his match in Saw X when his victim Dr. Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund) gave him a run for his money, but her final test left some fans not as enthused by the outcome.

For Saw X, fans met Cecilia. She’s a seemingly sweet doctor who promises John a new chance at life with an experimental treatment to cure his brain cancer. The backstory of Cecilia includes her father, a renowned doctor who has discovered a revolutionary treatment to cure almost all illnesses.

With John looking for new hope after being told there’s no solution, Cecilia enters his radar. She agrees to give him the procedure in Mexico. But she was unaware of who he really was and experienced firsthand the gruesome reality of John’s rehabilitation methods. The treatment was fake.

Angered by being tricked and his cancer still slowly killing him, John develops a new series of traps for Cecilia and the people on her “team” of criminals. By the Saw X finale, Cecilia’s trap is unique in its own way but left some fans slightly dismayed or accepting of her fate.

Saw X: Does Cecilia die?

In the tenth installment, Cecilia and her boyfriend are tricked into their real game. They are locked in a room with toxic gas, with only one person able to breathe fresh air. Cecilia does what’s necessary to survive.

John really is a mastermind of deduction when it’s revealed that he anticipated Cecilia’s boyfriend coming to her rescue. They also took the bait of going to the control room to get their money. While believing John and the young boy will die from the blood-boarding trap, they are locked in the control room. John and Amanda free themselves and the boy from the trap as Cecilia’s game begins. Inside the locked room, toxic gas is pumped in that will eat away at them as they breathe it in. The only way to live is by one person sticking their head through the ventilation hole.

In the Saw X finale, Cecilia murders her boyfriend. But she’s trapped with her head outside the hole or risks dying from the gas. By all accounts, it appears that Cecilia won her game and is alive. Some fans on X (Twitter) were upset about her seemingly simple game.

A fan commented on X, “Why did Valentina get the worst game? Meanwhile, Cecilia had a way easier game? It doesn’t make sense.” While the twist to Cecilia’s game was clever, another fan commented, “And I’m sorry but Cecilia did not get what she deserved. I was waiting the whole last 3rd of the film like pls let her not get away that easily but alas she did.”

The overall sentiment around Cecilia was that she was vile and deserved to die. A fan said, “GABRIELLE U DESERVE TO LIVE F*CK YOU CECILIA U SHOULDVE DIED IN A BRUTAL WAY UGHHH.” Many fans were in agreement that death should have been her end. But Drew on X realized the loophole behind the game. While it’s assumed Cecilia survived, John’s game makes it almost impossible.

Cecilia will at some point have to hold her breath to look for a way out of the room. Unless she has amazing lungs, she will at some point have to breathe and die from the gas. The other option is to stay with her head out and wait to be rescued or die.

Saw X is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below: