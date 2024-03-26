Marvel investor slammed for ‘insensitive’ Black Panther comments

Marvel investor Nelson Peltz has been criticized by MCU fans after making insensitive comments about Black Panther.

Through the past few years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the doors for more diverse storytelling, starting with the widely successful film Black Panther in 2018.

However, it seems like some people aren’t big fans of the direction the studio has gone in as Disney investor Nelson Peltz recently came out and criticized the studio’s ‘woke’ films.

“Why do I have to have a Marvel [movie] that’s all women?” Peltz said during an interview with the Financial Times, “Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can’t I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?”

Peltz’s comments were referring to Black Panther and The Marvels, both of which do not feature an all-Black or all-women cast.

After the investor’s complaints went viral, many Marvel fans came out and defended both films as the pair were widely successful with audiences despite Peltz thinking otherwise.

“‘Black Panther’ not only made $1.35 billion but is objectively one of the best Marvel movies quality-wise and the only one to be nominated for Best Picture. If you have an issue with ‘Black Panther’ it has nothing to do with its performance,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another user echoed the former’s sentiments tweeting, “Mind you, The Marvels was like 4 women altogether playing roles that are historically women, and Black Panther is set in an African country that was never colonized… Racism just doesn’t even try to be sensible.”

One Reddit user made the point that if the story is the most important part of movie and it requires an all-woman or all-Black cast then “that’s how you cast the movie.”

A spokesperson for Disney did end up responding to Peltz’s comments stating, “This is exactly why Nelson Peltz shouldn’t be anywhere near a creatively driven company.”

