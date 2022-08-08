Predator star Jesse Ventura praises Prey: She “ain’t got time to bleed”

Predator star Jesse Ventura took to social media to praise Prey and its lead Amber Midthunder.

Ventura starred in the original 1987 film as Blain Cooper, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Bill Duke.

The Disney+ prequel, starring Midthunder and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, dropped on the streaming platform last Friday, and so far it has been getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Ventura is joining these reviews, and in his tweet, he made sure to praise both the actor and the director, even paraphrasing one of his own iconic quotes.

Predator star Jesse Ventura praises Prey’s Amber Midthunder

Unlike many of Predator’s sequels, including the infamous Alien vs Predator movies, Prey is being received very well, and Jesse Ventura’s tweet just goes to show that.

The actor posted on his Twitter: “Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family.”

The phrase he uses, “ain’t got time to bleed,” is obviously a reference to the actor’s iconic quote, which many fans consider to be among the most epic quotes in Hollywood history.

Ventura also made sure to praise the director, continuing in his original tweet: “@DannyTRS, Thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

Both Midthunder and Trachtenberg replied to Ventura, thanking him greatly for his praise.

Prey serves as an origin story of the Predator in the midst of the Comanche Nation circa 300 years ago. Naru – played by Midthunder – is a skilled hunter and tracker, who must fight in order to protect her tribe against one of the first Predators that lands on Earth.

The film also stars Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Dane Diliegro, Julian Black Antelope, Bennett Taylor, Stefany Mathia, Mike Paterson, and Nelson Leis.

Prey is currently available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.