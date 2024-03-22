Physical 100 fans divided by “cocky” Kim Dong-hyun

Physical 100 Season 2 has former UFC fighter turned TV personality Kim Dong-hyun be the series’ main celebrity to lead the show — but some fans found him to be “cocky” while others disagree.

Season 1 of the competition series had MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon as the main star that everyone feared to go up against. He also served as the season’s leading celebrity. For Season 2, the title has gone to UFC fighter Kim Dong-hyun.

On Physical 100 Season 2, he’s seen as the main person to beat and has proven his abilities. But some fans are divided if he’s showing off too much.

Kim is certainly one of the top competitors, but some fans found him a bit too cocky. A fan on Reddit posted a thread saying, “He’s no Sexyama, as a sportsman, that’s for sure.”

It stirred some fans to agree or disagree. One fan agreed having said, “This! This is exactly what I thought too. Mr. Ippon is decisive and certain with his choices when choosing teammates unlike Dong Hyun who keeps dilly-dallying.”

But many came to defend Kim making people realize that the English dubs for him made him appear much cockier than the real Korean version.

“I watched ep 1 in Korean and rewatched with the English dub. He comes across way cockier in the English dub, but in Korean he sounds more humble but confident. He’s also a bit of a joker as a TV personality and that didn’t really come across in the English dub,” explained one fan.

Another fan was in agreement having said, “I think he was alright. He’s feeling a bit of pressure from everyone since he’s expected to carry the show. He’s actually more of a goofball sidekick in Korean variety shows. Unless you’re watching with English dubs and it comes across different, but really, learn to watch shows in their original language with subs. You lose a lot of context otherwise.”

Kim Dong-hyun has proven himself in Physical 100 having ranked in the top 10 during the pre-quest challenge. Something that even national athletes were impressed by. When it came to the one-on-one deathmatch, fans were impressed by Kim’s chosen opponent.

He had chosen Emmanuel, a well-known athlete among the bodybuilding community. It seemed the 42-year-old UFC fighter wanted to prove that age is just a number. Picking the octagon as his arena, he had come out on top having won against the bodybuilder. His team had also won the five-on-five maze quest.

Kim is one to watch as Physical 100 Season 2 releases weekly episodes and might put the former UFC fighter through a test he can't handle.

