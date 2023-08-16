Physical: 100 Season 2 producer addresses gender controversy

Physical: 100 Season 2 has announced new information about its contestant screening process and concerns about mixed male/female competitions after the first season’s multiple controversies and backlash.

The popular Netflix reality competition series was like nothing ever seen before from South Korea. Stakes ran high as the series allowed for both male and female athletes to compete, regardless of strength, age, and experience. While it was a welcome change, fans were left in shock at some of the male contestants’ brutality toward their female competitors.

Physical: 100 also faced immense backlash during and after the first season. Some eliminated contestants complained of unfair treatment during challenges. There were plenty of scandals and the turmoil of the finale’s winner having been rigged due to staff errors.

In a new press conference for Physical: 100 Season 2, producer Jang Ko-hi revealed how the staff will screen contestants. Also why no changes were made to the male/female dynamic for the challenges.

Physical: 100 Season 2 staff will look more carefully at its contestants

Netflix Korea held a press conference on August 9, 2023, with producer Jang and former contestants Jang Eun-sil and Jo Jin-hyung. On everyone’s mind was how Physical: 100 Season 2 would answer the many controversies that arose with the first season contestants.

It was revealed that the production staff DM’d possible contestants on Instagram. They put up public flyers and took recommendations from people they knew. While Physical: 100 Season 1 had a large number of Korean celebrities and athletes, they were not screened vigorously. According to Collider, the competition series fell into hot water when an unnamed contestant was accused of assault after the first season.

Stuntwoman Kim Da-young was also involved in a bullying scandal, which is not taken lightly in South Korea. At the Physical: 100 Season 2 press conference, Jang explained the staff took more time to look at the new contestants’ backgrounds. They also took precaution and met them beforehand.

“It was necessary to check because the participants might find themselves in unintentional difficulties. Also, we are making our utmost efforts to avoid infringing on the human rights of the participants. I think there won’t be the same issues [with the contestants] in Season 2,” he said, according to AllKPop.

Physical: 100 Season 2 will keep its male and female mixed competitions

Producer Jang hinted that Physical: 100 Season 2 will continue to explore who has the best physique, regardless of gender or age. The statement came after questions were raised about the brutality seen between male and female contestants. Specifically the first ball pit match. Fans watched as some male contestants used brute strength to win the challenge against their female competitors.

It raised alarm bells for fans, despite the series advocating that male and female contestants would be treated as equals on the playing field.

“The purpose of our program is to explore what the most perfect physique is. So, it would be prejudiced to divide the genders in the first place. We informed the participants that there will be competition between different genders and we asked only those who agreed to participate,” explained Jang. “Rather than approaching the game saying ‘because you’re a female, the male can only use a part of his strength.'”

He went on to explain that the production staff made decisions based on “certain risks that can arise due to elements or certain characteristics of the participants.” Overall they focused on the Greek mythology theme and safety, instead of gender. It is safe to say that Physical: 100 Season 2 will follow in the first season’s footsteps. Fans can expect more than a few shocking moments.

