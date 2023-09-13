My Lovely Liar Episode 14: Eom-ji’s killer revealed & a shocking confession

TVN’s My Lovely Liar Episode 14 has finally unraveled the full mystery of Do-ha’s past allegations as a murder suspect in Eom-ji’s death and who the real killer is. The truth is jaw-dropping and led to a confession no one saw coming.

The K-drama centers on Do-ha (Hwang Min-hyun) hiding his identity from the world, despite being an award-winning music producer, due to his past. Fans became aware that Do-ha was implicated as a suspect in his girlfriend’s disappearance and possible murder. Years later, her brother still looks for the killer.

Sooner rather than later, Do-ha, Sol-hee (Kim So-hyun), and Kang-min (Seo Ji-hoon) realize there’s more to the murder mystery than they ever expected. When Eom-ji’s remains are found in the woods away from the beach, it leads to new questions about Do-ha’s facts about the events of that night. But fans are aware that Do-ha was never the killer in My Lovely Liar when he confessed to having left her on the beach after ending their relationship.

One thing was clear, someone else was there that night wearing a red soccer jersey. My Lovely Liar revealed Deuk-chan’s (Yun Ji-on) brother, Jae-chan (Name Hyeon-woo) was the culprit claiming to have been in love with her. Despite a few episodes left in the K-drama, My Lovely Liar Episode 14 cracks the murder case wide open about Eom-ji’s real killer.

Warning: spoilers ahead.…

Jae-chan turns himself in to police in My Lovely Liar Episode 13 – but he’s not the killer

The K-drama had fans believing that Jae-chan was in love with Eom-ji while she was dating Do-ha, and met her at the beach after their breakup. Jae-chan tried to persuade her to date him but ended up killing her instead.

Pieces of the puzzle came into play when Kang-min learned about the couple ring found with Eom-ji’s remains. Investigating where it was made, he learns another ring was made a week later in a different size. The person in question claimed they lost the ring and had it resized. The phone number left behind was from Jae-chan’s old business. Questioning Do-ha, he tells the detective he threw his into the ocean after Eom-ji’s disappearance.

Kang-min becomes suspicious and claims only someone close to Do-ha would know about the rings. When Kang-min interrogates Jae-chan, he claims he learned about Do-ha and Eom-ji’s breakup and went to see her at the beach. At the time, he was watching a soccer game with his brother. It made sense as a witness at the time saw a man in a red jersey.

By all accounts, Jae-chan sounds like the culprit, but something he said doesn’t match his statement. He contradicts himself during the interrogation on how he got rid of evidence. One account said he burned them, while the other said he threw them in the ocean.

Needing real answers, Sol-hee is brought in to question Jae-chan and hear when he lies. A clever use of questions pushes Jae-chan to lie and reveal the startling truth.

My Lovely Liar Episode 14 revealed that Deuk-chan killed Eom-ji and is in love with Do-ha

Jae-chan revealed to So-hee that the couple ring found with Eom-ji’s body was Deuk-chan’s, leading My Lovely Liar Episode 14 to reveal him as the real killer.

Knowing the truth, Sol-hee ventures to Deuk-chan’s office to find evidence. Underneath his desk mat, she finds a Polaroid photo of Deuk-chan with Do-ha. Sol-hee realizes Deuk-chan knew about the coupcouple’sgs and killed Eom-ji. The pieces of the puzzle come into place. When Deuk-chan congratulated them on their relationship, he had lied. He also told Do-ha he would save him in a heartbeat. The reason why he hid his brother from Do-ha is because he wanted to implicate him as the killer until he was ready to come forward. He, too, was obsessed with Do-ha and why he pushed him to conceal his identity and isolate him from the world.

Using the date on the Polaroid, Sol-hee opens Deuk-chan’s safe and finds a box. While running, Deuk-chan arrives and his confession is unexpected. Sol-hee confronts him about why he never came forward was because of Do-ha.

Struck with fear over what Sol-hee has discovered, Deuk-chan admits he’s in love with Do-ha. He had grown tired and jealous of his relationship with Eom-ji. He got the same couple’s ring as Do-ha to feel closer to him. It also explains why Deuk-chan was unbothered by his wife’s affair. The man the witness saw at the beach was Deuk-chan. He too was wearing a soccer jersey while watching the game.

After years, Deuk-chan purposely let the public and Do-ha believe Do-ha was the killer to keep him by his side. His confession was heard by Do-ha, leading Deuk-chan unable to face the reality of his secrets. He runs from the police and deliberately crashes his car.

You can read more K-drama news in our hub here, and what fans think about one My Lovely Liar characters here.