Oppenheimer is in cinemas now, so how much has Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic made at the box office?

Christopher Nolan’s film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the birth of the atomic bomb is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year.

We’re certainly fans, with the Dexerto review stating: “Oppenheimer begins with a quote about Prometheus stealing from the gods, then being punished for all eternity. Which mirrors the tale being told here. But in spite of the fact that this is less biopic, and more horror movie, Oppenheimer nevertheless finds compassion in Robert’s story. Resulting in a towering achievement that’s up there with Nolan’s very best, and a film of both great importance, and true humanity.”

Article continues after ad

However, in spite of near universal acclaim, Oppenheimer isn’t dominating at the box office, due to the film opening opposite bona fide blockbuster Barbie. Here’s what the movie has made thus far…

Oppenheimer box office: How much has it made?

Oppenheimer previewed in US cinemas last night (Thursday, 20 July) and according to Deadline, the movie made approximately $9 million. Though the outlet adds that this number could fluctuate overnight.

That’s compared to an estimated $20 million grossed by Barbie. Though while the media seems intent on comparing the films, that isn’t really fair, as Oppenheimer is R-rated. Greta Gerwig’s movie is more than an hour shorter than Christopher Nolan’s. And Barbie’s subject matter is much more mainstream and in tune with summer movie-going habits.

Article continues after ad

Also, Barbie is opening on 4,200 screens today, while Oppenheimer is debuting in 3,600. Though admittedly, many of those screens are IMAX, meaning a higher ticket price.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for whether reviews will affect their ultimate totals, Barbie currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 89%, while Oppenheimer sits on 93%.

Dunkirk also proved that Nolan movies can be a slow-burn at the box office, so Oppenheimer might stick around longer than its rival. Either way, we’ll update this article as-and-when fresh figures emerge.

Article continues after ad

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now, and you can find more coverage below:

Oppenheimer review | Epic runtime revealed | R-rating explained | Best way to watch Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan on sex scenes | Cast and characters | Filming locations | True story explained | Is Oppenheimer streaming? | Is it based on a book? | Age-gap controversy explained | Robert Pattinson’s influence | How Oppenheimer died | Christopher Nolan explains strange script | Did Japan ban Oppenheimer? | Review roundup | Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene? | Who dies? | Ending explained