Oppenheimer predicted to break huge Oscars record

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been both a critical and commercial smash, and now commentators are predicting big things come the Oscars.

It isn’t advisable to bet against Christopher Nolan. The writer-director frequently crafts thoughtful science-fiction, but while his movies require concentration, they also entertain the masses, with pretty much everything he has made turning a profit.

Oppenheimer might be Nolan’s most remarkable success story yet. The movie clocks in at three hours. Features lengthy sequences in black-and-white. And revolves around events that aren’t the subject of the average blockbuster.

But in spite of those barriers to entry, Oppenheimer has grossed more than $940 million worldwide, making it Nolan’s third most successful movie, behind The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. And now the biopic has the Academy Awards in its sights.

Oppenheimer predicted to break huge Oscar record

Thanks to impressive efforts both behind and in front of the camera, Oppenheimer could break the record for most Oscar nominations, which currently stands at 14.

Three movies achieved that feat – All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land – but with Oppenheimer acclaimed for pretty much every aspect of the filmmaking process, there’s a chance it could reach 15.

Nominations for Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy’s powerful portrayal of the title character look like they are locked in.

Entertainment Weekly’s Editor-in-Chief Patrick Gomez recently spoke about other opportunities on The Awardist podcast, stating: “I think it’ll get a ton of technical awards, or at least nominations… You could fill the whole supporting actor category with nominees from this movie, but I would venture to guess at least one but maybe even two. And I think it’s got a strong shot at Supporting Actress as well for Emily Blunt.”

Robert Downey Jr. is also likely to get a Supporting Actor nomination, while Matt Damon and Florence Pugh also have a shot.

Cinematography, Sound, Editing, Production Design, Costume, and Score will all be in the running. While Visual Effects is an interesting one, with some of the film’s key scenes shot practically rather than with CGI.

As for that Best Picture race, based on reviews coming out of recent film festivals, it looks like Oppenheimer’s stiffest competition will come from Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

The nominations are announced on January 24, 2024. While the Oscars will be handed out on March 10, 2024. For more on Oppenheimer, check out the below articles:

