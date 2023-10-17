Oppenheimer finally gets Blu-ray and digital release date

Can you hear the music? Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s unprecedented blockbuster, has just got its Blu-ray and digital release date.

Whether or not it sweeps the Oscars or crawls across the $1 billion mark, Oppenheimer may just be the greatest Hollywood success story of the decade so far.

The ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon proved that cinemagoers are suffering a hangover from the gluttony of ill-considered IP and superhero slop; original stories brought to life by today’s best filmmakers are putting butts in seats and defying the odds.

While it’s still occupying screens across the world, Nolan fans will soon be able to revisit the eardrum-rattling highs of Oppenheimer from the comfort of their homes – here’s what you need to know.

Oppenheimer will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on November 21, 2023.

Physical editions of the film, including limited edition steelbooks, will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and other major retailers. There aren’t any live pre-order listings right now, but we’ll update this space as soon as you can get your order in.

They will also come with more than three hours of special features, which include:

THE STORY OF OUR TIME: THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER* NOW I AM BECOME DEATH – The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project’s ambitious design for bridging multiple genres. THE LUMINARIES – OPPENHEIMER’s all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script’s dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters. THE MANHATTAN PROJECT – To visualize Oppenheimer’s ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI. THE DEVIL OF DETAILS – A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity. WALKING A MILE – Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER’s immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications. CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? – Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape. WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE – Christopher Nolan’s closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.

TRAILERS

INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER – FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize OPPENHEIMER’s dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.

– FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize dual timelines while pushing the format further forward. MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER – Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns OPPENHEIMER illustrates onscreen.

– Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns illustrates onscreen. TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB – Explore how one man’s relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.

For the tech-savvy among you, Nolan appears to have opted for a DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio track on the Blu-ray, as opposed to DTS:X or another enhanced format.

For digital buyers, you’ll be able to purchase Oppenheimer on Amazon Prime from November 21. You can sign up here.

