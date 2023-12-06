Christmas has come early, as 4K and Blu-ray copies of Christopher Nolan’s wartime epic Oppenheimer are back in stock now – but you might want to get in there quick.

Oppenheimer arrived in cinemas back in the summer to critical and commercial acclaim, telling the story of the titular physicist (Cillian Murphy) and the complexity of his life, and the development of the world’s first atomic bomb.

Helped along by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, the movie earned more than $950 million at the box office – not an easy feat, especially considering it’s R-rated, three hours long, and features lengthy black-and-white sequences.

While clearly plenty of cinema-goers took the chance to see Oppenheimer on the biggest screen possible, the film also sparked a physical media rush, with several retailers reporting sold-out stocks of the movie in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray – until now.

Oppenheimer 4K Blu-ray is back in stock now

Oppenheimer 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs are in stock on Amazon in the US right now, with each version, as well as digital, available for purchasing here.

If you want a chance to have your own physical copy of Christopher Nolan’s latest work or you want to gift it to a loved one this Christmas, you might want to get in there quick, as they have been selling like hotcakes.

The discs have been selling out at various retailers in recent weeks, while steelbooks are also being re-sold at exorbitant prices, with some as high as $200 on eBay.

Following the news, a Universal Pictures spokesperson said last week: “We are happy so many consumers are embracing Oppenheimer in 4K Ultra HD and understand that some retailers may currently be out of stock.

“Universal is working to replenish those retailers quickly so fans can watch the film at home in the best picture quality possible.”

Perhaps Nolan’s previous statement urging film lovers to obtain physical copies of their favorite movies instead of relying on streamers had something to do with the rush.

Speaking to IGN last month, he said: “If you buy a 4K UHD, you buy a Blu-ray, it’s on your shelf, it’s yours. No company is going to break into your house and take it from you and repossess it.

“It’s yours, and you own it. That’s never really the case with any form of digital distribution.”

Whatever the case, Oppenheimer 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray are back in stock on Amazon now, so get yours while it’s hot.

Oppenheimer is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and VOD. Each version is available to purchase by clicking here. You can also check out our other coverage below:

