Oppenheimer is returning to IMAX screens

Oppenheimer exploded onto cinemas, particularly with it’s run on IMAX screens, but now it’s about to return for more.

Unless you live under a rock when it comes to cinema, you’ll have seen Oppenheimer. Nolan’s newest masterpiece dropped in theatres back in the summer, specifically on July 21, 2023.

Despite having to battle with Barbie, since both came out on the same day, Oppenheimer still managed to make a major impact with its IMAX screenings. Nolan and IMAX often go hand in hand, considering how sweeping and epic his visuals usually are.

That partnership seemed to end in August earlier this year. But now, those visuals are returning to the IMAX screen, as Oppenheimer will be coming back for one weekend only.

When and where can I watch Oppenheimer in IMAX?

Oppenheimer will be available in select IMAX cinemas “next weekend,” though specific dates are yet to be given.

Now, sadly this won’t be everywhere, but at four domestic locations, those being 70MM screens at Lincoln Square, Universal City, Metreon and Irvine Spectrum. In regards to tickets, you will likely be able to find them on the official websites for those cinemas, along with the IMAX website.

Oppenheimer has been a major part of IMAX’s earnings this past year, making it one of the most profitable years for the company ever. In it’s third quarter alone, IMAX’s revenue grew 51% from July to September, making it the second-highest grossing quarter of all time.

Oppenheimer was able to bring in $180 million at the global IMAX box office after getting three weeks on the major screens – that being 1,550 of IMAX’s total 1,700 venues – and made $945 million at the global box office overall.

If you’re one of the few who has yet to see the three hour long blockbuster, Oppenheimer’s story is as follows: “During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world’s first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history.”

