Oppenheimer is coming to Japan cinemas after all

Oppenheimer will soon screen in cinemas in Japan, coming off the back of the ‘Barbenheimer’ controversy and uncertainty over its chances of a theatrical release.

Barbie is the highest-grossing movie of 2023, but Oppenheimer may be the year’s most important, notable film. Christopher Nolan’s three-hour, part-black-and-white epic chronicles the origin story of the atomic bomb through the eyes of its “father”, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

It hit cinemas on the same day as Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit blockbuster. They made for an unlikely double bill, with audiences all over the world watching them back-to-back and indulging in countless memes online.

The marketing and online jokes conflated with Barbie drew the ire of Japanese critics and other commentators, who felt it trivialized the bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. It sparked calls for a boycott, but the film is now set to hit cinemas.

Oppenheimer confirms theatrical release in Japan

Oppenheimer will be released in Japan in 2024, according to its distributor Bitters End. The firm has also handled the releases of Parasite and Perfect Days, the country’s Oscar contender heading into awards season.

In a statement, as per Variety, the company said: “Bitters End, will release Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in Japan in 2024. The decision was made following months of thoughtful dialogue associated with the subject matter and acknowledging the particular sensitivity for us Japanese.

“After screening the film, we feel Christopher Nolan has created a singular cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling and must be seen on the big screen. We invite the audience to watch the film with their own eyes when it comes to Japan.”

The firm described Oppenheimer as a “spectacular true story drama that depicts the unknown life of a man who holds the fate of the world in his hands while at the same time facing a crisis that could destroy it… it has been hailed as Nolan’s best work ever and is considered a top candidate for various film awards.”

Oppenheimer’s worldwide box office haul currently stands at $950 million, with many suspecting this will help it cross the $1 billion mark.

