Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer hits screens tomorrow, but does his historical biopic feature a post-credits scene?

Oppenheimer details the life and times of J. Robert Oppenheimer, and revolves around the creation of the atomic bomb, and the catastrophic events that followed.

In the 5-star Dexerto review of the movie, we stated: “Oppenheimer begins with a quote about Prometheus stealing from the gods, then being punished for all eternity. Which mirrors the tale being told here. But in spite of the fact that this is less biopic, and more horror movie, Oppenheimer nevertheless finds compassion in Robert’s story. Resulting in a towering achievement that’s up there with Nolan’s very best, and a film of both great importance, and true humanity.”

So does the film continue during or after the credits? Read on to find out…

Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene?

No, Oppenheimer does not have a post-credits scene. Nor does the film feature a mid-credits scene. Meaning when the film fades to black and the credits appear, that’s the end of the story.

The final scene final lines, and final shot leave the audience with much to ponder, so there’s really no need for additional footage.

Which is in-keeping with Christopher Nolan’s approach to moviemaking. His films don’t feature post-credits scenes. Even when Marvel was popularising them, he resisted the urge on his Dark Knight trilogy. While he even made headlines on the subject while promoting Man of Steel…

Christopher Nolan’s thoughts on post-credits scenes

Back in 2014, there was some confusion regarding Nolan’s feeling towards post-credits scenes. Regarding his refusal to let Zack Snyder add a comedy coda to the end of Man of Steel, The Guardian quoted Nolan as stating: “A real movie wouldn’t do that.”

However, Nolan later refuted the quote, telling ScreenCrush: “I would never say someone’s else’s film isn’t ‘a real film’. The quote is inaccurate.”

The Guardian then added a footnote to the end of their article stating: “Subsequent to publication, Nolan disputed the quote attributed to him by Snyder. According to Nolan, he had told Snyder, ‘We shouldn’t be chasing other movies, but stay true to the tone of Man of Steel.'”

Meaning while Nolan doesn’t shoot post-credits material for his own movies, he’s got no problem with others adding such scenes.

Oppenheimer is in cinemas tomorrow

