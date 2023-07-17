How to watch Oppenheimer – is it streaming?

Oppenheimer, the new big-screen event from Christopher Nolan, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and if and when it’ll be available on streaming, 4K UHD, or Blu-ray.

When Nolan makes a movie, people turn up. Just look at Tenet: it was released during a gap in global restrictions, and it still grossed more than $365 million – that’s $100 million more than The Flash, supposedly one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

Oppenheimer is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, coming armed with an insanely stacked cast, a nuclear explosion recreated without CGI, and its box office battle with Barbie – or, as it’s better known, Barbenheimer.

So, as moviegoers gear up for their screenings of Oppenheimer, here’s how to watch it and when we expect it to be available on streaming at home.

When is Oppenheimer on streaming?

Oppenheimer isn’t currently available to stream, but we expect it to arrive on Peacock by November 2023.

Universal has an exclusive streaming deal with Peacock, which means new releases must arrive on the platform within four months of release. So, with the film hitting cinemas on July 21, it’ll be available by mid-late November at the very latest.

However, you may be able to watch it at home even sooner. Look at The Super Mario Bros Movie, the highest-grossing film of the year so far – and it was available to buy or rent digitally 45 days after its release in theaters.

With such a competitive summer slate between Barbie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, and the likes of Gran Turismo and The Meg 2 in August, you can expect a PVOD option in early September.

This all said, we’d highly recommend you make the trip to your nearest, biggest screen – you can read our full guide on the best way to watch Oppenheimer here.

