Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan includes “prolonged nudity” in first R-rated film

Oppenheimer may be a serious film, but it’s romantic aspect will feature “prolonged nudity.”

It’s not crazy to think that Oppenheimer, a serious film from Christopher Nolan, is one of this summer’s biggest “must watches.”

The movie follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons.

As the film will tackle such serious topics like warfare, the ethics of the nuclear program, and so much more, it’s a bit surprising that a portion of the film will be dedicated to the romances in Oppenheimer’s life and some of those romantic relationships will feature a lot of nudity.

Oppenheimer will show a lot of nudity, despite its serious nature

In The Guardian, Nolan said the love story aspect of Oppenheimer is “as strong as I’ve ever done” and said that the movie “features prolonged nudity for Murphy and Florence Pugh, who plays Oppenheimer’s ex-fiancee, as well as sex, and there are complicated scenes with Emily Blunt, who plays his wife, that were pretty heavy.”

When the Guardian asked the movie’s start Cillian Murphy to comment on Nolan’s statements, he responded: “I’m under strict instructions not to give away anything,” but said that he found himself saying “I couldn’t have done that if it wasn’t with you” when acting alongside Emily Blunt.

Nolan’s latest feature film venture may be not for everyone as it does focus on incredibly harsh issues, but at least those who do go to see it can relish in the underlying love story within a horrifying war movie.

Oppenheimer hits cinemas on July 21, 2023. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.