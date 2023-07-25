Did Oppenheimer win a Nobel Prize?

J. Robert Oppenheimer was the “father of the atomic bomb”, and the birth of his extraordinary, catastrophic creation is the subject of Christopher Nolan’s new movie – but did he ever win a Nobel Prize?

Alfred Nobel was inspired to establish the Nobel Prize after his brother’s death mistakenly resulted in obituaries about himself, and one French newspaper condemned him for his impact on military weaponry; more specifically, his most well-known invention: dynamite. “The merchant of death is dead,” it wrote. “Dr. Alfred Nobel, who became rich by finding ways to kill more people faster than ever before, died yesterday.”

Article continues after ad

The Nobel Prize was a bid to improve his legacy in the eyes of the world, and probably his own, before his passing. However, the prestigious award hasn’t evaded lords of war: Fritz Haber won the Nobel Prize in 1918 for pioneering the mass production of ammonia, but he was also an advocate of chemical warfare and helped develop chlorine gas in World War 1.

So, it begs the question: has Oppenheimer, the forefather of nuclear war and paranoia, ever won a Nobel Prize?

Article continues after ad

Did Oppenheimer ever win a Nobel Prize?

No, J. Robert Oppenheimer never won a Nobel Prize.

He was nominated three times for the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1946, in 1951, and 1967. However, his ties to the atomic bomb made the committee a bit wary.

Alan Carr, senior historian at Los Alamos National Laboratory’s National Security Research Center, said: “Did he achieve greatness? Yes, of course. What Oppie led his wartime team of scientists to achieve was nothing short of remarkable. He will always have that incredible scientific legacy.”

Article continues after ad

According to Carr, “the Nobel Prize requires more than just a remarkable idea… it requires evidence”, and while the nuke itself is as tangible an achievement as man can muster, it was more inventive than scientific – this is the sentiment of Oppenheimer himself.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As seen in the movie, Oppenheimer paved the way for black hole research before his contributions to the Manhattan Project, but his findings were “not understood to be terribly significant at the time,” Cathryn Carson, a historian of science at the University of California, told Scientific American.

Article continues after ad

However, 31 scientists with ties to the Manhattan Project went on to win Nobel Prizes, including Niels Bohr, Enrico Fermi, Ernest Lawrence, and Isidor Isaac Rabi.

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now. You can check out our other coverage of the movie below:

Oppenheimer review | Ending explained | Epic runtime revealed | R-rating explained | Best way to watch Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan on sex scenes | Cast and characters | Filming locations | True story explained | Is Oppenheimer streaming? | Nolan ranked by Rotten Tomato scores | Is it based on a book? | Age-gap controversy explained | Robert Pattinson’s influence | How Oppenheimer died | Christopher Nolan explains strange script | Did Japan ban Oppenheimer? | Review roundup | Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene? | Box office | Was Jean Tatlock murdered? | What happened to Kitty? | Why did Lewis Strauss hate Oppenheimer?