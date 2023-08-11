Oppenheimer has quickly become one of the most successful films in Christopher Nolan’s career, and looks like it might crack $1 billion at the global box office.

Christopher Nolan doesn’t make flops. Films like Insomnia and The Prestige were modest hits. While Tenet – which was considered a failure, even though it was released during the global shutdown – still grossed more than $350 million in cinemas.

His new movie Oppenheimer is a challenging watch for cinema-goers, clocking in at more than three hours, featuring multiple scenes in black and white, and revolving around the creation of a weapon of mass genocide. A subject that doesn’t scream “summer blockbuster.”

But Oppenheimer has received the best reviews of Nolan’s career, and spurred on by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, looks like it could soon pass a magical box office number.

Could Oppenheimer pass $1 billion at the box office?

Oppenheimer passed $600 million at the global box office this week, which means it’s well on the way to making $1 billion.

Some territories are yet to release the film, while we still don’t know what’s happening with Japan. But new countries mean new audiences to pump that number up.

While the film has extended its stay in IMAX 70mm screens for a second time. Oppenheimer was only supposed to screen in that format for a couple of weeks, but it’ll now stick around in those cinemas – with their higher ticket prices – right through to the end of August. Which will add yet more bucks to the overall total.

Oppenheimer now Christopher Nolan’s fifth highest grossing film

Oppenheimer is also zooming up the list of Christopher Nolan’s highest grossing film, with the film currently sitting in fifth place, and about to pass Interstellar in fourth. Here’s the Top 10…

10. The Prestige – $104 million

9. Insomnia – $114 million

8. Batman Begins – $357 million

7. Tenet – $360 million

6. Dunkirk – $512 million

5. Oppenheimer – $600 million

4. Interstellar – $648 million

3. Inception – $729 million

2. The Dark Knight – $999 million

1. The Dark Knight Rises – $1.1 billion

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now

