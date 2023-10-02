Nowhere ending explained: Does Mia survive?

Director Albert Pintó’s latest film Nowhere shines a light on pregnant Mia’s (Anna Castillo) journey to flee to safety with her baby – here’s our breakdown of the movie’s ending.

Taking place almost entirely in the sea, Netflix‘s new thriller explores a dystopian look at the present day, with Europe stuck in a totalitarian regime.

As per the streaming platform, “Families dodge armed security, helicopter searchlights, and trained dogs, as they furtively make their way through a labyrinth of shipping containers that will be loaded on delivery trucks and, with hope, sailed out to sea. For Nico (Novas) and Mía (Castillo), who’s pregnant with their child, this desperate escape is their only hope.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Mia doing everything she can to escape, does she survive the terrifying ordeal? Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of Nowhere. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Nowhere ending: Does Mia survive?

Yes. During the ending of Nowhere, Mia and her baby end up alive on safe land.

Netflix

Mia starts out against a regime that seems to specifically target pregnant women. When she and her husband Nico decide to pay the fees to be shipped to Ireland, the pair are split up into two separate shipping containers.

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t take long for Mia to be the last person left in her container, as the soldier regime murders everyone inside. She manages to escape their grip by hiding above a box, but the container is soon knocked into the ocean, beginning to flood.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

From here, Nowhere is officially a survival movie. With no one else around her, Mia is left floating on open waters with nothing but driftwood. This leads to her eventually having to give birth during a dangerous thunderstorm and eating her own placenta just to stay alive. After stitching herself back together using fishing wire, she’s able to find some supplies – not before finding a voicemail from her husband saying goodbye after he gets shot.

Article continues after ad

By the time Nowhere reaches its ending, newborn Noa is drifting out of Mia’s sight, who has worked out that no land is on the horizon. Thankfully, an Irish boat finds the baby floating in a makeshift cradle, managing to bring both mother and baby out of the water.

Article continues after ad

There’s plenty of touch-and-go CPR that takes place to get there, but Mia and Noa officially survive the ordeal at sea and are able to be healthily reunited. The Irish sailors take the pair to shore and hope for their new lives can begin.

Article continues after ad

Nowhere is available to stream on Netflix now. You can also check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Monster Season 2 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2